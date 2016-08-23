Κρίστη ΣτασινοπούλουBorn 20 January 1956
Chrisavgi (Kristi) Stassinopoulou (Athens, 20 January 1956) is a Greek singer, lyricist, and fiction writer. A native Athenian, she is an internationally known artist of the world music circuit. She is accompanied by composer, arranger, co-producer and multi-instrumentalist Stathis Kalyviotis. Their music combines traditional Greek rhythms and sounds, Byzantine vocal lines, rebetiko music, psychedelic rock, ambience and electronica.[citation needed]
Her work has been compared to that of Hedningarna, Grace Slick and Björk.
Mystic Rap
Mes S'Ena Vathy Ti Monde
Sti Fotia
We Are Flying
Red Adders
