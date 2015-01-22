Deeyah Khan (Urdu: دیا خان‬‎,, born 7 August 1977) is a Norwegian British documentary film director and human rights activist of Punjabi/Pashtun descent. Deeyah is a two-time Emmy Award winner and the recipient of two BAFTA nominations.

Her debut film as director and producer, Banaz A Love Story (2012) about the “honour” killing of a British-Kurdish woman won an Emmy, Peabody and received a British Royal Television Society nomination.

Her second documentary, Jihad: A Story of the Others, nominated for a BAFTA, Grierson and Monte-Carlo Television Festival involved two years interviewing Islamic extremists and convicted terrorists. Her 2017 documentary White Right: Meeting The Enemy was also Bafta-nominated and won an Emmy award for Best International Current Affairs Documentary in 2018— this film saw Deeyah travel to the United States where she shadowed neo-Nazis at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

She is the founder and CEO of production company Fuuse, which specializes in documentary films, digital media platforms and content for television broadcasters and live events.