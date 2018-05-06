The Graham Bond OrganisationFormed 1964. Disbanded 1970
The Graham Bond Organisation
1964
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Graham Bond Organisation were a British jazz/rhythm and blues group of the early 1960s consisting of Graham Bond (vocals, keyboards, alto-saxophone), Jack Bruce (bass), Ginger Baker (drums), Dick Heckstall-Smith (tenor/soprano saxophone) and John McLaughlin (guitar). They recorded several albums and further recordings were issued when the group's members achieved fame in progressive rock and jazz fusion. The spelling of the band's original name varied between releases, often depending on the intended audience. The British English spelled as "Organisation" or "ORGANisation" (Bond's original plan), while in some other countries outside the UK spelled "Organization".
Person To Person Blues
The Graham Bond Organisation
Person To Person Blues
Person To Person Blues
Hoochie Coochie Man
The Graham Bond Organisation
Hoochie Coochie Man
Hoochie Coochie Man
Spanish Blues
The Graham Bond Organisation
Spanish Blues
Spanish Blues
Harmonica
The Graham Bond Organisation
Harmonica
Harmonica
Last Night
The Graham Bond Organisation
Last Night
Last Night
Wade In The Water
The Graham Bond Organisation
Wade In The Water
Wade In The Water
Every Day I Have The Blues
The Graham Bond Organisation
Every Day I Have The Blues
Oh Baby
The Graham Bond Organisation
Oh Baby
Oh Baby
Doxy
The Graham Bond Organisation
Doxy
Doxy
Train Time
The Graham Bond Organisation
Train Time
Train Time
BabyBe Good ToMe
The Graham Bond Organisation
BabyBe Good ToMe
BabyBe Good ToMe
Long Tall Shorty>
The Graham Bond Organisation
Long Tall Shorty>
Long Tall Shorty>
Waltz For A Pig
The Graham Bond Organisation
Waltz For A Pig
Waltz For A Pig
Little Girl
The Graham Bond Organisation
Little Girl
Little Girl
What'd I Say
The Graham Bond Organisation
What'd I Say
What'd I Say
Roll 'em Pete
The Graham Bond Organisation
Roll 'em Pete
Roll 'em Pete
Hi Heeled Sneakers
The Graham Bond Organisation
Hi Heeled Sneakers
Hi Heeled Sneakers
Long Legged Baby
The Graham Bond Organisation
Long Legged Baby
Long Legged Baby
Strut Around
The Graham Bond Organisation
Strut Around
Strut Around
