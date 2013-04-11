Koby IsraeliteBorn 23 November 1966
Koby Israelite
1966-11-23
Koby Israelite Biography (Wikipedia)
Koby Israelite is a multi-instrumentalist composer, producer, songwriter and band leader.
He released four critically acclaimed albums through John Zorn's Tzadik Records label :
King Papaya, his most adventurous record to date, was independently released in 2009 to positive reviews. Blues from elsewhere.Asphalt Tango records.release date-15.3.2013
As well as producing solo material Israelite has established a career producing for a range of artists, touring stages around the world and co-operating with a number of film, theatre and television companies.
Why Don't You Take My Brain and Sell It To The Night
Koby Israelite
Why Don't You Take My Brain and Sell It To The Night
Peckham Rai
Koby Israelite
Peckham Rai
Peckham Rai
Last played on
Crayfish Hora
Koby Israelite
Crayfish Hora
Crayfish Hora
Last played on
Just Cliches
Koby Israelite
Just Cliches
Just Cliches
Last played on
