Koby Israelite is a multi-instrumentalist composer, producer, songwriter and band leader.

He released four critically acclaimed albums through John Zorn's Tzadik Records label :

King Papaya, his most adventurous record to date, was independently released in 2009 to positive reviews. Blues from elsewhere.Asphalt Tango records.release date-15.3.2013

As well as producing solo material Israelite has established a career producing for a range of artists, touring stages around the world and co-operating with a number of film, theatre and television companies.