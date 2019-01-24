The TymesFormed 1956
1956
The Tymes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tymes are an American soul vocal group who enjoyed equal success in the United Kingdom and in their homeland. They are one of the few acts to have one and only one chart-topper in both the US and UK with different songs.
Ms Grace
Ms Grace
Ms Grace
You Little Trust Maker
You Little Trust Maker
You Little Trust Maker
