Macka DiamondBorn 1973
Macka Diamond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eaf3a448-ed01-4afb-9575-786c63db53b6
Macka Diamond Biography (Wikipedia)
Macka Diamond, also known as Charmaine Munroe, Lady Cham, Lady Mackerel, and the Money Goddess, is a Jamaican singer and writer. She was born in Kingston and raised in Portmore. She was influenced by female artists such as Mama Nancy, Lady Ann, Lady Junie and Lady G, who were big at that time. With Junie’s help, she got the chance to record "Don Girl". After a string of singles, including collaborations with Captain Barkey and Wickerman, she changed her name to Macka Diamond with her 2003 single "Tek Con", a protest record to Vybz Kartel’s chauvinistic track "Tek Buddy". On 7 February 2012, she released the album Don't Disturb Mi, under Money Ooh Productions/VPAL.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Macka Diamond Tracks
Sort by
My Best Friend
Macka Diamond
My Best Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Best Friend
Last played on
Bun Him
Macka Diamond
Bun Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bun Him
Last played on
Dye Dye
Macka Diamond
Dye Dye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dye Dye
Last played on
Tabanka Remix
Charly Black
Tabanka Remix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Tabanka Remix
Last played on
Tabanca
Charly Black
Tabanca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
Tabanca
Last played on
Tabanka
Charley Black & Macka Diamond
Tabanka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tabanka
Performer
Last played on
ID (feat. Macka Diamond)
Charly Black
ID (feat. Macka Diamond)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3dpv.jpglink
ID (feat. Macka Diamond)
Last played on
Dye Dye Clean
Macka Diamond
Dye Dye Clean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dye Dye Clean
Last played on
Wine & Dip
Macka Diamond
Wine & Dip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wine & Dip
Last played on
Not Getting It
Macka Diamond
Not Getting It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Getting It
Last played on
Karma
Macka Diamond
Karma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karma
Last played on
Wine & Go Down
Macka Diamond
Wine & Go Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wine & Go Down
Last played on
Twist Me
Macka Diamond
Twist Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twist Me
Last played on
My Body Is Calling
Macka Diamond
My Body Is Calling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Body Is Calling
Last played on
You Nuh Ready
Macka Diamond
You Nuh Ready
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Nuh Ready
Last played on
Macka Diamond Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist