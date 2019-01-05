TrillvilleFormed 1997
Trillville
1997
Trillville Biography
Trillville is an American hip hop group formed in 1997. Its founding members are Don P (born Donnell Prince), Dirty Mouth (born Jamal Glaze), and LA (formerly Lil LA and Lil Atlanta; born Lawrence Edwards). Dirty Mouth left the group in 2007 to pursue a solo career and returned in 2011.
