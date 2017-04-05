John Harper
John Harper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eaee4b4d-bbbb-4610-89a2-cdbbcf71632e
John Harper Tracks
Sort by
Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence
Edward Bairstow, The Choir of Magdalen College, Oxford & John Harper
Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence
Composer
Last played on
O Lord, in Thy wrath rebuke me not
Orlando Gibbons
O Lord, in Thy wrath rebuke me not
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cf.jpglink
O Lord, in Thy wrath rebuke me not
Last played on
Come, Holy Ghost
Jonathan Harvey
Come, Holy Ghost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Come, Holy Ghost
Last played on
Back to artist