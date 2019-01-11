Halestorm is an American rock band from Red Lion, Pennsylvania, consisting of lead vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale, her brother drummer and percussionist Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bassist Josh Smith. The group's self-titled debut album was released on April 28, 2009, through Atlantic Records. Their second album The Strange Case Of... was released on April 10, 2012. Its lead single "Love Bites (So Do I)" from that album won their first Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance on February 10, 2013. Their third album, Into the Wild Life (2015), peaked at number five on the Billboard 200. The band's fourth album, Vicious (2018), debuted at number eight on the chart, becoming their second top 10 record.

Halestorm is well known for their near non-stop touring, often performing as many as 250 shows a year. Since 2006 they have toured with many hard rock and heavy metal acts including Alter Bridge, Chevelle, Seether, Staind, Papa Roach, Trapt, Three Days Grace, Theory of a Deadman, Buckcherry, In This Moment, Disturbed, Shinedown, Avenged Sevenfold, Stone Sour, Hellyeah, Heaven & Hell, Evanescence, The Pretty Reckless, Starset, Sevendust, Dorothy, Lita Ford, Bullet for My Valentine, New Years Day, and Stitched Up Heart. Halestorm appeared on the first annual Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar Festival, and in October 2010 the band traveled to Japan to participate in the Loud Park Festival. Halestorm also appeared on the 2010 Taste of Chaos tour.