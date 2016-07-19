Bazil Meade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eae5f334-9ace-47f2-9173-2b1c1492dde7
Bazil Meade Tracks
Sort by
Keep Moving
Super Choir, Israel J. Allen & Bazil Meade
Keep Moving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vstp.jpglink
Keep Moving
Composer
Stand Up
London Community Gospel Choir
Stand Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lk6mm.jpglink
Stand Up
Magic
London Community Gospel Choir
Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lk6mm.jpglink
Magic
Performer
Joyful, Joyful
London Community Gospel Choir
Joyful, Joyful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lk6mm.jpglink
Joyful, Joyful
Last played on
He is Worthy
Bazil Meade
He is Worthy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He is Worthy
Last played on
Constant Is His Love
Bazil Meade
Constant Is His Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Constant Is His Love
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 7: Gospel Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exhgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-16T00:54:01
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cxk6m.jpg
16
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 7: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 43 - Protest songs, African folk songs, Reggae and Gospel music
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecdrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-20T00:54:01
20
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 43 - Protest songs, African folk songs, Reggae and Gospel music
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist