riyaJapanese female singer
riya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eae3c517-9faf-4ac4-bde7-5bd4edf56023
riya Biography (Wikipedia)
Riya (born February 18) is a female Japanese singer from Fukuoka, Japan. In her early career, she admired Akino Arai. Riya eventually became the lead singer and lyricist to the J-pop band Eufonius, which debuted in 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
riya Tracks
Sort by
Still Remains (Original Mix)
riya
Still Remains (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01l0r9r.jpglink
Still Remains (Original Mix)
Last played on
I Don't Need (Original Mix)
riya
I Don't Need (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghkn6.jpglink
I Don't Need (Original Mix)
Last played on
Siminimal
riya
Siminimal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Siminimal
Last played on
riya Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist