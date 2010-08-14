Herman LeonardPhotographer. Born 6 March 1923. Died 14 August 2010
Herman Leonard
1923-03-06
Herman Leonard Biography (Wikipedia)
Herman Leonard (March 6, 1923, in Allentown, Pennsylvania – August 14, 2010, in Los Angeles, California) was an American photographer known for his unique images of jazz icons.
