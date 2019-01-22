Cerys MatthewsLead singer, Catatonia. Born 11 April 1969
Cerys Matthews Biography (Wikipedia)
Cerys Elizabeth Matthews MBE (born 11 April 1969) is a Welsh singer, songwriter, author, and broadcaster. She was a founding member of Welsh rock band Catatonia and a leading figure in the "Cool Cymru" movement of the late 1990s.
Matthews programmes and hosts a weekly music show on BBC Radio 6 Music, a weekly blues show on BBC Radio 2, and a monthly show on BBC World Service, makes documentaries for television and radio and is a roving reporter for The One Show. She founded 'The Good Life Experience', a festival of culture and the great outdoors in Flintshire in 2014, with Charlie and Caroline Gladstone and is author of Hook, Line and Singer published by Penguin and children's stories Tales From The Deep and Gelert, A Man's Best Friend, Gomer.
- Cerys Matthews - Gŵyl The Good Life Experiencehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0472tcc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0472tcc.jpg2016-09-16T10:44:00.000ZCerys yn edrych mlaen i'r ŵyl ym Mhenarlaghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04827c2
Cerys Matthews - Gŵyl The Good Life Experience
- Cerys with vocal coaches Jeremy Fisher & Gillyanne Kayeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rb31m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rb31m.jpg2016-04-17T12:40:00.000ZCerys explores on the science of singing with top vocal coaches Jeremy Fisher & Gillyanne Kayes, with examples from Bob Dylan, Thom Yorke, Jeff Buckley & more.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rb3xm
Cerys with vocal coaches Jeremy Fisher & Gillyanne Kayes
- Cerys chats to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019z0d4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019z0d4.jpg2013-06-04T15:32:00.000ZCerys joins Mark and Stuart to talk about her love of traditional music and singing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019z0dh
Cerys chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
Cerys Matthews Tracks
Sort by
Tra Bo Dau (feat. Kathryn Tickell)
Carolina
Baby It's Cold Outside
Ar Ben Waun Tredegar
Gwahoddiad (Arglwydd Dyma Fi)
Arlington Way
We Three Kings Of Orient Are
Y Gwydr Argyfwng
Caught in the Middle
Home Sweet Home & Auld Lang Syne
Jingle Bells
Some Kind of Wonderful
Y Darlun
Awyrennau
Past BBC Events
BBC Arts at Hay Festival: 2014
Proms 2013: Prom 40: 6 Music Prom
