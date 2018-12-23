Graham Kendrick (born 2 August 1950) is a prolific English Christian singer, songwriter and worship leader. He is the son of Baptist pastor, M. D. Kendrick and grew up in Laindon, Essex and Putney. He now lives in Tunbridge Wells and is a member of Holy Trinity with Christ Church, Tunbridge Wells. He is a member of Ichthus Christian Fellowship. Together with Roger Forster, Gerald Coates and Lynn Green, he was a founder of March for Jesus.