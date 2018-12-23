Graham KendrickBorn 2 August 1950
Graham Kendrick
1950-08-02
Graham Kendrick Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Kendrick (born 2 August 1950) is a prolific English Christian singer, songwriter and worship leader. He is the son of Baptist pastor, M. D. Kendrick and grew up in Laindon, Essex and Putney. He now lives in Tunbridge Wells and is a member of Holy Trinity with Christ Church, Tunbridge Wells. He is a member of Ichthus Christian Fellowship. Together with Roger Forster, Gerald Coates and Lynn Green, he was a founder of March for Jesus.
Graham Kendrick Performances & Interviews
Graham Kendrick Tracks
Make Way
Graham Kendrick
Make Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Make Way
Last played on
Thorns In The Straw
Graham Kendrick
Thorns In The Straw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Thorns In The Straw
Last played on
Shine Jesus Shine
Graham Kendrick
Shine Jesus Shine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Shine Jesus Shine
Last played on
Keep The Banner Flying High
Graham Kendrick
Keep The Banner Flying High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Keep The Banner Flying High
Last played on
Beauty For Brokeness (God Of The Poor)
Graham Kendrick
Graham Kendrick
Beauty For Brokeness (God Of The Poor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Beauty For Brokeness (God Of The Poor)
Last played on
Ten Thousand Reasons
All Souls Orchestra
Ten Thousand Reasons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Ten Thousand Reasons
Last played on
Here Is Bread, Here Is Wine
Graham Kendrick
Here Is Bread, Here Is Wine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Here Is Bread, Here Is Wine
Last played on
The Servant King
Graham Kendrick
The Servant King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
The Servant King
Last played on
All I Once Held Dear
Graham Kendrick
All I Once Held Dear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
All I Once Held Dear
Last played on
Make Way, Make Way
Graham Kendrick
Make Way, Make Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Make Way, Make Way
Last played on
This is My Beloved Son
Graham Kendrick
This is My Beloved Son
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
This is My Beloved Son
Last played on
Oh What A Love
Graham Kendrick
Oh What A Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Oh What A Love
Last played on
Rejoice! Rejoice! (feat. Michael Powell Vocalist / Guitarist, Grachael Joseph - BV, Ruth-Ellen Jones - BV, Russell Boniface - Drums, Chelange Joseph - Vocals, Joseph Connell - Bass & Ben Reid - Keyboard)
Graham Kendrick
Graham Kendrick
Rejoice! Rejoice! (feat. Michael Powell Vocalist / Guitarist, Grachael Joseph - BV, Ruth-Ellen Jones - BV, Russell Boniface - Drums, Chelange Joseph - Vocals, Joseph Connell - Bass & Ben Reid - Keyboard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Rejoice! Rejoice! (feat. Michael Powell Vocalist / Guitarist, Grachael Joseph - BV, Ruth-Ellen Jones - BV, Russell Boniface - Drums, Chelange Joseph - Vocals, Joseph Connell - Bass & Ben Reid - Keyboard)
Choir
Conductor
Featured Artist
Music Arranger
Last played on
How Can I Be Free (Lead Me To The Cross)
Graham Kendrick
Graham Kendrick
How Can I Be Free (Lead Me To The Cross)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
How Can I Be Free (Lead Me To The Cross)
Last played on
Beauty For Brokenness
Worcester Cathedral Choir
Beauty For Brokenness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Beauty For Brokenness
Last played on
Praise My Soul
Graham Kendrick
Praise My Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Praise My Soul
Last played on
Psalm 126
Graham Kendrick
Psalm 126
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Psalm 126
Last played on
Beauty For Brokeness (feat. Gloucester Cathedral Choir & Daniel Moult)
Graham Kendrick
Graham Kendrick
Beauty For Brokeness (feat. Gloucester Cathedral Choir & Daniel Moult)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zc03v.jpglink
Beauty For Brokeness (feat. Gloucester Cathedral Choir & Daniel Moult)
Choir
Last played on
PEACE TO YOU
Graham Kendrick
PEACE TO YOU
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
PEACE TO YOU
Last played on
MEEKNESS AND MAJESTY
Graham Kendrick
MEEKNESS AND MAJESTY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
MEEKNESS AND MAJESTY
Last played on
Like A Candle Flame
Graham Kendrick
Like A Candle Flame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Like A Candle Flame
Last played on
TEACH ME TO DANCE
Graham Kendrick
TEACH ME TO DANCE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
TEACH ME TO DANCE
Last played on
Love Each Other
Graham Kendrick
Love Each Other
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Love Each Other
Last played on
This Child
Graham Kendrick
This Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
This Child
Last played on
