Latyrx
Formed 1992
Latyrx
1992
Latyrx Biography
Latyrx is an alternative hip hop duo consisting of Lateef the Truthspeaker and Lyrics Born. The roots of their partnership lay in the formation of the Solesides collective at the University of California, Davis.
Latyrx Tracks
Watershed Moment (Feat The Gift Of Gab)
Watershed Moment (Feat The Gift Of Gab)
Lady Don't Tek No
Lady Don't Tek No
Lady Don't Tek No
