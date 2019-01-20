Evelyn Glennie
Evelyn Glennie Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Evelyn Elizabeth Ann Glennie, CH, DBE (born 19 July 1965) is a Scottish virtuoso percussionist. She has been profoundly deaf since the age of 12 and has taught herself to hear with parts of her body other than her ears.
Glennie was selected as one of the two laureates for the Polar Music Prize of 2015.
Evelyn Glennie Performances & Interviews
Evelyn Glennie: My percussion top tips
Evelyn Glennie Tracks
Dreamachine - Electric Eels (excerpt)
Michael Daugherty
Caliban's Dream (feat. Dockhead Choir, Evelyn Glennie, Only Men Aloud, Elizabeth Roberts & Alex Trimble)
Underworld
Berceuse
Evelyn Glennie
Maple Leaf Rag
Evelyn Glennie
Poor Roger
Steve Martland
Two's Company for oboe, percussion and orchestra
Thea Musgrave
Crossing the Bridge
Evelyn Glennie
Glennie: A Little Prayer
Evelyn Glennie
Taps in Tempo
Jan Berenska
And I Will Kiss
Underworld
Electric Sensory Perception Part 1
Evelyn Glennie
Maple Leaf Rag
Scott Joplin
Ensemble
UFO for solo percussion and orchestra (No 3, 'Flying')
Michael Daugherty
Two's Company
Thea Musgrave
Shadow Behind the Iron Sun
Evelyn Glennie
Velocities for solo marimba
Joseph Schwantner
My Spine
Evelyn Glennie
Extra Sensory Perception Part II (feat. Evelyn Glennie)
TRIO HLK
Dreamachine
Michael Daugherty
And I Will Kiss
Rick Smith, Evelyn Glennie, Pandemonium Drummers, London Symphony Orchestra & François‐Xavier Roth
Live from the stage at the Biggest Weekend
Evelyn Glennie
Czardas
Vittorio Monti
A Little Prayer
Evelyn Glennie
Percussion Concerto (3rd mvt - Speedy Wind)
Chen Yi
Concerto for marimba and strings (3rd mvt)
Ney Rosauro
UFO for percussion and orchestra - V. Objects
Michael Daugherty
Study in C major, Op 6 No 10
Clair Omar Musser
Concertino for xylophone and orchestra (3rd mvt)
Toshiro Mayuzumi
Oxygen
Björk
Improvisation
Evelyn Glennie
Concerto For Marimba And Strings - Danza
Evelyn Glennie
Concerto in E Major
Antonio Vivaldi
Street Songs (Poor Roger)
Steve Martland
Gymnopedie No 1
Erik Satie
Veni, Veni, Emmanuel
James MacMillan
Return of the Moon; The Broken String
Peter Klatzow
18
Oct
2019
Evelyn Glennie, O/Modernt Chamber Orchestra and Hugo Ticciati
Kings Place, London, UK
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Thea Musgrave at 90
Glasgow City Halls
15
Jun
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Thea Musgrave at 90
Glasgow City Halls
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
Proms 2017: BBC Proms in the Park Northern Ireland
Castle Coole, Enniskillen
9
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: BBC Proms in the Park Northern Ireland
Castle Coole, Enniskillen
Proms 2015: Proms Chamber Music 4: Dame Evelyn Glennie
Cadogan Hall
10
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Proms Chamber Music 4: Dame Evelyn Glennie
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
31
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
