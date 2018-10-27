John CoriglianoBorn 16 February 1938
John Corigliano
1938-02-16
John Corigliano Biography
John Paul Corigliano (born 16 February 1938) is an American composer of classical music. His scores, now numbering over one hundred, have won him the Pulitzer Prize, five Grammy Awards, Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition, and an Oscar. He is a distinguished professor of music at Lehman College and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York and on the composition faculty at the Juilliard School.
John Corigliano Tracks
Elegy for orchestra (1965)
John Corigliano
Violin Sonata (1st movement)
John Corigliano
The Red Violin (soundtrack) - Anna's Theme, Main Title, Death of Anna
John Corigliano
Fantasia on an ostinato for piano
John Corigliano
Snapshot: Circa 1909
John Corigliano
Red Violin Concerto: ii Pianissimo Scherzo
John Corigliano
Symphony No.1: Epilogue
John Corigliano
Red Violin Soundtrack: The Gypsies; Journey across Europe
John Corigliano
Concerto in C 'con molti strumenti', RV 558
Antonio Vivaldi
The Mannheim Rocket
John Corigliano
Make our garden grow (Candide)
Leonard Bernstein
Kaleidoscope for two pianos
John Corigliano
Hymn from Three Hallucinations (from Altered States)
John Corigliano
Cadenza No.1
Evelyn Glennie
A Dylan Thomas Trilogy
John Corigliano
One Sweet Morning
John Corigliano
On the Trail (from the Grand Canyon Suite)
New York Philharmonic
A Dylan Thomas trilogy for baritone,tenor,treb,chorus and orchestra
John Corigliano
The Red Violin Caprices
John Corigliano
Fantasia on an Ostinato (feat. Clark Rundell & John Corigliano)
BBC Philharmonic
THE RED VIOLIN: The Pope's Concert
John Corigliano
Forever Young
John Corigliano
Gazebo Dances (Waltz and Tarantella)
John Corigliano
Violin Sonata
John Corigliano
Concerto for violin and orchestra "The Red Violin"
John Corigliano
Pied Piper Fantasy
John Corigliano
Prelude: Mr Tambourine Man
John Corigliano
Forever Young for soprano and chorus From Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan
John Corigliano
War Lament from 'Revolution' soundtrack
John Corigliano
Fern Hill
John Corigliano
