Frankie Gavin Biography (Wikipedia)
Frankie Gavin is a fiddle player of traditional Irish music.
The Jewels of the Ocean / Lizzie in the Low Ground
Tommy Coen's Christmas Reel
Free And Easy (Reels)
Ged Theid Mi Dom Leabaidh
Sliabh Na Mban
The Humours of Galway
Cill Cais
The Clare Reel / An Coilleach
Calums Road
The Road to Corrundulla
Eagle's Whistle
The Bucks Of Oranmore/King Of The Pipers
Way too Jazzy
Billy In The Low Ground / Lost Girl
Billy In The Low Ground
Maire Rua / Hardiman The Fiddler
The Jewels of the Ocean
Jingle Bell Jazz
EAGLES WHISTLE
The Bass Rock / The Road to Errogie (feat. Frankie Gavin, Michael McGoldrick & Jim Murray)
