The George Mitchell Minstrels
The George Mitchell Minstrels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ead4e00e-95bd-4a09-9d5d-0219a2086696
Tracks
Sort by
Widdicombe Fair
The George Mitchell Minstrels
Widdicombe Fair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Widdicombe Fair
Last played on
Lily Of Laguna
The George Mitchell Minstrels
Lily Of Laguna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lily Of Laguna
Last played on
Michael Row The Boat Ashore
The George Mitchell Minstrels
Michael Row The Boat Ashore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Michael Row The Boat Ashore
Last played on
Side by Side
The George Mitchell Minstrels
Side by Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Side by Side
Last played on
Meet the Minstrels
The George Mitchell Minstrels
Meet the Minstrels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meet the Minstrels
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist