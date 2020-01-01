Jaycen Joshua is a mix engineer who works at Larrabee Sound Studios in North Hollywood, California. Joshua started his mix career in 2006 when he became partners with his mentor Dave Pensado and formed The Penua Project. Joshua has won multiple Grammys and mixed many Grammy Award winning records such as "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" by Beyoncé and "Blame It" by Jamie Foxx, as well as over 60 #1 singles and albums. Including Despacito by Luis Fonsi feat. Justin Bieber. Joshua has worked with Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Chris Brown, Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, R. Kelly, Celine Dion, J-Lo, T.I., Usher, Michael Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Mike Shinoda, Seal, Nas, Chris Brown and Whitney Houston.