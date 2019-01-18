EruptionBritish disco/R&B band. Formed 1974
Eruption
1974
Eruption Biography (Wikipedia)
Eruption were a popular British disco, R&B, and soul recording act in the 1970s and 1980s. They are best known for their covers of Ann Peebles's "I Can't Stand the Rain" and Neil Sedaka's "One Way Ticket", which were big disco hits in 1978 and 1979, respectively.
Eruption Tracks
I Can't Stand The Rain
Eruption
I Can't Stand The Rain
I Can't Stand The Rain
One Way Ticket
Eruption
One Way Ticket
One Way Ticket
