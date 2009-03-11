Heavy Vegetable
Heavy Vegetable Biography (Wikipedia)
Heavy Vegetable was a rock band based in Encinitas, California, which featured guitarist and lead singer Rob Crow, singer Eléa Tenuta, bassist Travis Nelson and drummer Manolo Turner.
