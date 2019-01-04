Kevin Robert Morby (born April 2, 1988) is an American musician, singer, and songwriter. Formerly known as the bass guitarist of the folk rock band Woods and as the frontman of The Babies, Morby began a solo career, releasing Harlem River (2013) and Still Life (2014) to positive reviews. In 2016, he released Singing Saw to widespread critical acclaim. The following year, his fourth studio album titled City Music was released.

During live performances, Morby is accompanied by his backing band: Meg Duffy (guitar), Cyrus Gengras (bass), and Nick Kinsey (drums).