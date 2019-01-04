Kevin MorbyBorn 2 April 1988
Kevin Morby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04vxgcp.jpg
1988-04-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eac962e1-0295-4e69-a266-4dab2adb4f11
Kevin Morby Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Robert Morby (born April 2, 1988) is an American musician, singer, and songwriter. Formerly known as the bass guitarist of the folk rock band Woods and as the frontman of The Babies, Morby began a solo career, releasing Harlem River (2013) and Still Life (2014) to positive reviews. In 2016, he released Singing Saw to widespread critical acclaim. The following year, his fourth studio album titled City Music was released.
During live performances, Morby is accompanied by his backing band: Meg Duffy (guitar), Cyrus Gengras (bass), and Nick Kinsey (drums).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin Morby Tracks
Sort by
Harlem River Dub (Peaking Lights Remix)
Kevin Morby
Harlem River Dub (Peaking Lights Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Harlem River
Kevin Morby
Harlem River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Harlem River
Last played on
I Have Been To The Mountain
Kevin Morby
I Have Been To The Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Come To Me Now
Kevin Morby
Come To Me Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Come To Me Now
Last played on
Tiny Fires
Kevin Morby
Tiny Fires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048t3nt.jpglink
Tiny Fires
Last played on
Crybaby
Kevin Morby
Crybaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Crybaby
Last played on
Aboard My Train
Kevin Morby
Aboard My Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Aboard My Train
Last played on
Baltimore (Sky At Night)
Kevin Morby
Baltimore (Sky At Night)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Baltimore (Sky At Night)
Last played on
City Music
Kevin Morby
City Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
City Music
Last played on
Downtown's Light
Kevin Morby
Downtown's Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
1234
Kevin Morby
1234
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
1234
Last played on
Tin Can
Kevin Morby
Tin Can
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Tin Can
Last played on
Pearly Gates
Kevin Morby
Pearly Gates
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Pearly Gates
Last played on
Beautiful Strangers
Kevin Morby
Beautiful Strangers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Black Flowers
Kevin Morby
Black Flowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Black Flowers
Last played on
No Place To Fall
Kevin Morby
No Place To Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
No Place To Fall
Last played on
Water
Kevin Morby
Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Water
Last played on
Singing Saw
Kevin Morby
Singing Saw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Singing Saw
Last played on
Dorothy
Kevin Morby
Dorothy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxgcp.jpglink
Dorothy
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kevin Morby
Upcoming Events
19
Jun
2019
Kevin Morby
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
Kevin Morby Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist