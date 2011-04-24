Bipolar EmpireFormed July 2007
Bipolar Empire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eac8bc5f-2e4a-45ee-a021-e9ef5ace9052
Bipolar Empire Tracks
Sort by
Feel That You Own It
Bipolar Empire
Feel That You Own It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tempo Maniac
Bipolar Empire
Tempo Maniac
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tempo Maniac
Last played on
Bipolar Empire Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist