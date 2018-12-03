Bridget Cunningham
Bridget Cunningham
Bridget Cunningham Tracks
Quoniam tu solus sanctus (Gloria in excelsis Deo)
George Frideric Handel
Hush, ye pretty warbling choir (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Ye verdant plains and woody mountains (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Concerto No 1 in A major
John Hebden
Hornpipe in D Major, HWV 356
George Frideric Handel
Tu del Ciel ministro eletto, from Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno
George Frideric Handel
Quel fior che all'alba ride
George Frideric Handel
Concerto No 4 in A minor Op 6, 3rd and 4th mvts.
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in A Minor, Op. 6 No. 4, HWV 322
George Frideric Handel
Rodrigo (Overture: Passacaille)
George Frideric Handel
The Poor Irish Boy
Traditional Irish & Bridget Cunningham
Composer
Suite in G minor (Passacaille)
George Frideric Handel
Overture to Esther
George Frideric Handel
Overture from Messiah
George Frideric Handel
Bel piacere (Agrippina)
George Frideric Handel
Quel fior che all'alba ride - E'un fior la vita
George Frideric Handel
Larghetto from Sonata in G minor HWV 580
George Frideric Handel
Lascia ch'io pianga - arr for harpsichord by William Babell
George Frideric Handel
Acis and Galatea (Sinfonia)
George Frideric Handel
Dead March; The Advice (Saul)
George Frideric Handel
Concerto for Strings and Basso Continuo No.1 in A Major - i. Adagio
John Hebden
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
George Frideric Handel
Singer
"Et in terra pax", from Gloria HMW deest
George Frideric Handel
"Bel piacere è godere fido amor!", from Act III of Agrippina (Venice 1709)
George Frideric Handel
Tuona, balena, sibila il vento (Cuopre tal vento il cielo)
George Frideric Handel
Un pensiero nemico pace (Il trionfo del Tempo e del Disinganno)
George Frideric Handel
Rodrigo - opera in 3 acts
George Frideric Handel
