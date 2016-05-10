HighwayMontenegrin band. Formed 2015
Highway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03nxvbx.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eac5951d-85d1-4915-9b0b-b1509d733cbf
Highway Biography (Wikipedia)
Highway is a Montenegrin band. They participated in the second series of X Factor Adria in 2015, and ended in fourth place. The band consists of lead singer Petar Tošić (born June 22, 1995), guitarists and back-up singers Marko Pešić (born May 5, 1994) and Luka Vojvodić (born February 13, 1995)
They represented Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 in Stockholm. with "The Real Thing". They performed on May 10, 2016 during the first semi-final of the contest, but failed to qualify to the May 14 final.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Highway Performances & Interviews
Highway Tracks
Sort by
The Real Thing
Highway
The Real Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nxvbx.jpglink
The Real Thing
Lyricist
Last played on
Back to artist