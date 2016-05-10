Highway is a Montenegrin band. They participated in the second series of X Factor Adria in 2015, and ended in fourth place. The band consists of lead singer Petar Tošić (born June 22, 1995), guitarists and back-up singers Marko Pešić (born May 5, 1994) and Luka Vojvodić (born February 13, 1995)

They represented Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 in Stockholm. with "The Real Thing". They performed on May 10, 2016 during the first semi-final of the contest, but failed to qualify to the May 14 final.