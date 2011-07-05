Hugo BlancoBorn 25 September 1940. Died 14 June 2015
Hugo Blanco
1940-09-25
Hugo Blanco Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugo Blanco (September 25, 1940 – June 14, 2015) was a popular Venezuelan musician. He is best known as the author of "Moliendo Café" and other songs like "El Burrito Sabanero", "Leche Condensada", "Luces de Caracas", "Sierra Nevada", "Mañanita Zuliana", and others. "Moliendo Café", written in 1958 when Hugo Blanco was only 18 years old, has become one of the most recognized Venezuelan songs in the world.
