Sean Watkins
Born 18 February 1977
Sean Watkins
1977-02-18
Sean Watkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Sean Charles Watkins (born February 18, 1977) is a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter. He is a member of the contemporary folk band Nickel Creek, the duo Fiction Family and the supergroup Works Progress Administration. He is the brother of Sara Watkins.
Sean Watkins Tracks
STEAL YOUR HEART AWAY
Sara Watkins
STEAL YOUR HEART AWAY
STEAL YOUR HEART AWAY
