The Basement Boys is an American house music production team that was formed in Baltimore, Maryland. The founding members are Jay Steinhour, Teddy Douglas and Thommy Davis.
Piece Of Mind (Basement Boys Vocal Mix)
Next Phase
He's Alright (Basement Boys Handclap Mix)
Jasper Street Co.
Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless) (Basement Boys 'Strip To The Bone' Mix)
Crystal Waters
God Help Those (Who Help Themselves)
The Basement Boys
