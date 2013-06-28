Infected MushroomFormed 1996
Infected Mushroom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eab76c9f-ff91-4431-b6dd-3b976c598020
Infected Mushroom Biography (Wikipedia)
Infected Mushroom are an Israeli musical duo formed in Haifa in 1996 by producers Erez Eisen and Amit Duvdevani. They produce and perform psytrance, electronica, and psychedelic music. They are one of the best-selling groups in Israeli music history in terms of both domestic and international sales.
They employ a variety of musical sources, including acoustic guitars and complex synthesized basses. Their compositions often contain changes of drum beat and tempo. Infected Mushroom's live shows feature vocals and analogue instruments in performances that are set against a multimedia backdrop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Infected Mushroom Tracks
Sort by
Now Is Gold (feat. Kelsy Krater)
Infected Mushroom
Now Is Gold (feat. Kelsy Krater)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now Is Gold (feat. Kelsy Krater)
Last played on
U R So F'ed Up (Opiuo Remix)
Infected Mushroom
U R So F'ed Up (Opiuo Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smashing (2009)
Infected Mushroom
Smashing (2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smashing (2009)
Last played on
Infected Mushroom Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist