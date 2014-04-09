Justine FrischmannBorn 16 September 1969
Justine Frischmann
1969-09-16
Justine Frischmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Justine Elinor Frischmann (born 16 September 1969) is an English artist and musician. She is best known for being the lead singer of the Britpop band Elastica, before retiring from the music industry and pursuing a career as a painter.
Justine Frischmann Performances & Interviews
Steve chats with Justine Frischmann of Elastica who talks about the Britpop era.
Justine Frischmann chats with Steve Lamacq
