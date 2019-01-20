Tiny BradshawBorn 23 September 1905. Died 26 November 1958
Tiny Bradshaw
1905-09-23
Tiny Bradshaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Myron Carlton "Tiny" Bradshaw (September 23, 1907 – November 26, 1958) was an American jazz and rhythm and blues bandleader, singer, composer, pianist, and drummer. His biggest hit was "Well Oh Well" in 1950, and the following year he recorded "The Train Kept A-Rollin'", important to the later development of rock and roll; he co-wrote and sang on both records.
Tiny Bradshaw Tracks
Overflow
Overflow
Overflow
Last played on
The Train Kept A Rolling
The Train Kept A Rolling
The Train Kept A Rolling
Last played on
Shout, Sister, Shout
Shout, Sister, Shout
I`m a hi-ballin daddy
I`m a hi-ballin daddy
I`m a hi-ballin daddy
Last played on
Ping Pong
Ping Pong
Ping Pong
Last played on
Walking The Chalk Line
Walking The Chalk Line
Walking The Chalk Line
Last played on
