Thomas WalkerTenor
Thomas Walker
Magnificat in C
Johann Christian Bach
Magnificat in C
Magnificat in C major
Johann Christian Bach
Magnificat in C major
Magnificat, E 22: Fecit potentiam
Johann Christian Bach
Magnificat, E 22: Fecit potentiam
An Ode On The Death of Mr Henry Purcell: Mark How The Lark and Linnet Sing
John Blow
An Ode On The Death of Mr Henry Purcell: Mark How The Lark and Linnet Sing
Chaconne In G Major & An Ode on the Death of Mr Henry Purcell
John Blow
Chaconne In G Major & An Ode on the Death of Mr Henry Purcell
Le Roi David - Symphonic Psalm, Part 3
Arthur Honegger
Le Roi David - Symphonic Psalm, Part 3
Lamento della Ninfa
Claudio Monteverdi
Lamento della Ninfa
What greater griefe
Concerto Caledonia
What greater griefe
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 69: Orff – Carmina burana
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-06T01:14:06
6
Sep
2015
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-14T01:14:06
14
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-17T01:14:06
17
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-21T01:14:06
21
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
2002-09-01T01:14:06
1
Sep
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
