Doll & The KicksFormed 2005. Disbanded 25 October 2012
Doll & The Kicks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eab01add-d896-4ccf-b4e3-0d10bd952ceb
Doll & The Kicks Tracks
Sort by
Roll Up The Red Carpet
Doll & The Kicks
Roll Up The Red Carpet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll Up The Red Carpet
Last played on
I'm Throwing My Arms Around Paris
Doll & The Kicks
I'm Throwing My Arms Around Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Throwing My Arms Around Paris
Last played on
If You Care
Doll & The Kicks
If You Care
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Care
Last played on
Cry In The Kitchen
Doll & The Kicks
Cry In The Kitchen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cry In The Kitchen
Last played on
Back to artist