Michael McShane (born 25 June 1955) is an American actor, singer, and improvisational comedian. He appeared on the original British television show Whose Line Is It Anyway? (1988–97) and went on to appear in films such as Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), Richie Rich (1994), and Office Space (1999). McShane has also been involved in several Disney productions, including Tom and Huck (1995), the television series Brotherly Love (1995–97), and Tower of Terror (1997).
McShane voiced Marlon, Caracticus P. Doom and various other characters in Cosgrove Hall Films's Avenger Penguins (1993–94), Gareb in Todd McFarlane's Spawn (1997–99), and Quozmir in Dave The Barbarian (2004–05).
