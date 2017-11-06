H₂O80s Glasgow rock/synthpop band. Formed 1978
H₂O
1978
H₂O Biography (Wikipedia)
H2O were a Scottish pop band that formed in Glasgow in 1978. The band had two UK Top 40 hits in 1983 with the singles "I Dream to Sleep" and "Just Outside of Heaven".
H₂O Tracks
I Dream To Sleep
H2O
I Dream To Sleep
I Dream To Sleep
Dream To Sleep
H₂O
Dream To Sleep
Dream To Sleep
You Take My Breath Away
H₂O
You Take My Breath Away
You Take My Breath Away
H₂O Links
