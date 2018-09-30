9ice (born Abolore Adegbola Akande, on 17 January 1980)[citation needed] is a Nigerian musician. He is a south-westerner from Ogbomoso in Oyo State but he grew up in the district of Bariga in Lagos.

9ice won the award for Best Hip Hop Artist at the MTV Africa Music Awards in 2008. At the third edition of the Hip Hop World Awards held in Nigeria, he won the Revelation of the Year award and Best Male Vocal Performer. A month later at the first SoundCity Music Video Awards, he was nominated in the category of Best New Artist. 9ice's biggest single is titled "Gongo Aso". He is the founder of Alapomeji Records.

In 2014, 9ice revealed that he was going to contest for a political office in his native Ogbomosho in Oyo state. He joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) and declared his interest to contest for a seat at the Federal House of Representatives. He lost out during the primaries. 9ice was named as a Special Adviser to the Oyo state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.