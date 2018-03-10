Miff MoleBorn 11 March 1898. Died 29 April 1961
Miff Mole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1898-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eaaa247e-cb27-42fd-b53b-589620cf91f4
Miff Mole Biography (Wikipedia)
Irving Milfred Mole, known professionally as Miff Mole (March 11, 1898 – April 29, 1961) was a jazz trombonist and band leader. He is generally considered one of the greatest jazz trombonists and credited with creating "the first distinctive and influential solo jazz trombone style."
His major recordings included "Slippin' Around", "Red Hot Mama" in 1924 with Sophie Tucker on vocals, "Miff's Blues", "There'll Come a Time (Wait and See)", on the film soundtrack to the 2008 movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and "Toddlin' Blues" and "Davenport Blues", recorded in 1925 with Bix Beiderbecke and Tommy Dorsey as Bix Beiderbecke and His Rhythm Jugglers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miff Mole Tracks
Sort by
Ive Got A Feeling Im Falling
Miff Mole
Ive Got A Feeling Im Falling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Navy Blues
Miff Mole
Navy Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Navy Blues
Last played on
Peg O My Heart
Miff Mole
Peg O My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peg O My Heart
Last played on
Feelin No Pain
Miff Mole
Feelin No Pain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feelin No Pain
Last played on
Davenport Blues
Miff Mole
Davenport Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Davenport Blues
Last played on
Riverboat Shuffle
Miff Mole
Riverboat Shuffle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riverboat Shuffle
Last played on
Imagination
Miff Mole
Imagination
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Imagination
Last played on
Thats A Plenty
Miff Mole, tb; Leo McConville,, Manny Klein, t; Jimmy Dorsey, tb; Arthur Schutt p; Eddie Lang, g; Stan King, d. 19 April 1929. & Miff Mole
Thats A Plenty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thats A Plenty
Performer
Last played on
After You've Gone
Miff Mole
After You've Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After You've Gone
Last played on
Miff Mole Links
Back to artist