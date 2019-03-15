Elim ChanConductor. Born 1986
Elim Chan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eaa9a814-1fad-4adc-a9dc-0516ecac31e6
Elim Chan Biography (Wikipedia)
Elim Chan (Chinese: 陳以琳; born 1986) is a Hong Kong-born chief conductor at Antwerp Symphony Orchestra in Antwerp, Belgium.
