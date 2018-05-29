The PrimevalsFormed 1983
The Primevals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eaa7c55e-38b1-45de-b0f1-83ae42b6af2b
The Primevals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Primevals are a Glasgow rock group formed in 1983, who were influenced by the MC5, The Stooges, Captain Beefheart, Pharoah Sanders, The Gun Club, The Cramps, and 1960s US garage rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Primevals Tracks
Sort by
The Lone Rider
The Primevals
The Lone Rider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lone Rider
Last played on
Fever Zone
The Primevals
Fever Zone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fever Zone
Last played on
Let It Happen
The Primevals
Let It Happen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Happen
Last played on
Elixir Of Life
The Primevals
Elixir Of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elixir Of Life
Last played on
Hey Sister (Radio 1 Session, 9 Apr 1986)
The Primevals
Hey Sister (Radio 1 Session, 9 Apr 1986)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Sister (Radio 1 Session, 9 Apr 1986)
Last played on
Elixir Of Life (Radio 1 Session, 9 Apr 1986)
The Primevals
Elixir Of Life (Radio 1 Session, 9 Apr 1986)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pink Cloud
The Primevals
Pink Cloud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pink Cloud
Last played on
Prairie Chain
The Primevals
Prairie Chain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prairie Chain
Last played on
Predilection For The Blues
The Primevals
Predilection For The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Predilection For The Blues
Last played on
Girl It's Me
The Primevals
Girl It's Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl It's Me
Last played on
Fertile Mind BBC Session 09/04/1986
The Primevals
Fertile Mind BBC Session 09/04/1986
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fertile Mind BBC Session 09/04/1986
Last played on
The Primevals Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist