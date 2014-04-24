Mark Orton is an American composer and musician. An alumnus of the Peabody Conservatory and the Hartt School of Music, he is a founding member of the San Francisco-based Tin Hat chamber music group, and is best known for his score for the Academy Award-nominated film Nebraska (2013). A recipient of a Sundance Composer Fellowship and nominee for Best New Composer by The International Film Music Critics Association, some of his other film credits as a composer include The Good Girl (2002), My Old Lady (2014) and Sweet Land (2006), while he has written or performed songs in films including Everything Is Illuminated (2005) and The Boxtrolls (2014). Orton lives in Portland, Oregon.