UA Biography (Wikipedia)
Kaori Hasegawa (長谷川 歌織 Hasegawa Kaori) (born March 11, 1972 in Suita, Osaka, Japan), simply known by the stage name UA, is a Japanese singer-songwriter. She made her debut under Speedstar Records in 1995, with the single "Horizon".
Norenoren / Dream of a Gray Monkey
