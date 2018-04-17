Benny TipeneNew Zealand artist. Born 1990
Benny Tipene
1990
Benny Tipene Biography
Benjamin "Benny" Tipene (born 1990) is a New Zealand singer-songwriter and musician. He is known for his appearance on the first New Zealand series of The X Factor where he finished in third place. Competing in the Boys category, he was mentored by Ruby Frost. His debut single "Walking on Water" was released on 29 July 2013 and debuted at number two on the Official New Zealand Music Chart and was certified platinum.
