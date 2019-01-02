Peter EdwardsUK singer‐songwriter/pianist
Peter Edwards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05wkfsx.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea9f0307-ce26-4990-b22b-15bae5232a34
Peter Edwards Performances & Interviews
Peter Edwards Tracks
Sort by
Doggy Paddle
Peter Edwards
Doggy Paddle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkftk.jpglink
Doggy Paddle
Last played on
Overture in D major (BWV.1068): Air
Johann Sebastian Bach
Overture in D major (BWV.1068): Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Overture in D major (BWV.1068): Air
Last played on
Journey with the Giants of Jazz
Peter Edwards
Journey with the Giants of Jazz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkftk.jpglink
Journey with the Giants of Jazz
Last played on
Down But Not Out
Peter Edwards
Down But Not Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkftk.jpglink
Down But Not Out
Ensemble
The Runaround
Peter Edwards
The Runaround
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkftk.jpglink
The Runaround
Ensemble
Loved ones
Peter Edwards Trio
Loved ones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loved ones
Performer
Safe And Sound (Live)
Peter Edwards
Safe And Sound (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkftk.jpglink
Safe And Sound (Live)
Last played on
Desdemona's Tears (Live)
Peter Edwards
Desdemona's Tears (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkftk.jpglink
Desdemona's Tears (Live)
Last played on
Meet You At Malecon (live at Montreal Jazz Festival)
Peter Edwards
Meet You At Malecon (live at Montreal Jazz Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkftk.jpglink
Journey to El Dorado
Peter Edwards
Journey to El Dorado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkftk.jpglink
Journey to El Dorado
Performer
Last played on
Safe and Sound
Peter Edwards
Safe and Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkftk.jpglink
Safe and Sound
Last played on
Meet You at El Malecon
Peter Edwards
Meet You at El Malecon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkftk.jpglink
Meet You at El Malecon
Last played on
Song For My Father [Excerpt]
Peter Edwards
Song For My Father [Excerpt]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkftk.jpglink
Song For My Father [Excerpt]
Last played on
Triple Threat
the Peter Edwards Trio & Peter Edwards
Triple Threat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Triple Threat
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Peter Edwards
Back to artist