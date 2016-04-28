Jinkx MonsoonBorn 18 September 1988
Jinkx Monsoon
1988-09-18
Jinkx Monsoon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerick Hoffer (born September 18, 1987), better known by the drag persona Jinkx Monsoon, is an American drag performer, actor, comedian and singer best known for winning the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race.
Jinkx Monsoon Tracks
No One As Sorry As Me
Jinkx Monsoon
No One As Sorry As Me
