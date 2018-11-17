Chaya CzernowinBorn 7 December 1957
Chaya Czernowin
1957-12-07
Chaya Czernowin Biography (Wikipedia)
Chaya Czernowin (Hebrew: חיה צ'רנובין,; born December 7, 1957 in Haifa, Israel) is a composer, and Walter Bigelow Rosen Professor of Music at Harvard University.
She is the lead composer at the Schloß Solitude Sommerakademie, a biannual international academy of composers and resident musicians at the landmark Schloß Solitude, in Stuttgart, Germany. She is a 2011 Guggenheim Fellow.
Chaya Czernowin Tracks
Knights of the strange
Chaya Czernowin
Knights of the strange
Knights of the strange
Last played on
Songs of the Muted One
Chaya Czernowin
Songs of the Muted One
Songs of the Muted One
Last played on
Adiantum Capillus-Veneris III
Chaya Czernowin
Adiantum Capillus-Veneris III
Adiantum Capillus-Veneris III
Singer
Last played on
Anea Crystal: Seed 1
Chaya Czernowin
Anea Crystal: Seed 1
Anea Crystal: Seed 1
Last played on
Ayre: Towed through plumes, thicket, asphalt, sawdust and hazardous air I shall not forget the sound of
Chaya Czernowin
Ayre: Towed through plumes, thicket, asphalt, sawdust and hazardous air I shall not forget the sound of
Ayre: Towed through plumes, thicket, asphalt, sawdust and hazardous air I shall not forget the sound of
Ensemble
Last played on
fardanceCLOSE
Chaya Czernowin
fardanceCLOSE
fardanceCLOSE
Performer
Last played on
Slow Summer Stay III - Upstream
Ensemble KNM Berlin, Chaya Czernowin & Osterreichisches Ensemble fur neue Musik
Slow Summer Stay III - Upstream
Slow Summer Stay III - Upstream
Performer
Last played on
