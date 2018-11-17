Chaya Czernowin (Hebrew: חיה צ'רנובין,; born December 7, 1957 in Haifa, Israel) is a composer, and Walter Bigelow Rosen Professor of Music at Harvard University.

She is the lead composer at the Schloß Solitude Sommerakademie, a biannual international academy of composers and resident musicians at the landmark Schloß Solitude, in Stuttgart, Germany. She is a 2011 Guggenheim Fellow.