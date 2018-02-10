Tendrils were an irregular collaboration between two Australian guitarists, Joel Silbersher (of Hoss) and Charlie Owen (of Beasts of Bourbon). A difficult sound to describe, Tendrils features two seemingly chaotic but strangely melodic and complementary, guitar parts and occasionally stripped back percussion. In 1995, starting out billed simply as Joel Silbersher and Charlie Owen, they issued an album, Tendrils. It was produced by Spencer P. Jones and recorded at Atlantis Studios, Melbourne. Drums were provided by Greg Bainbridge for three tracks and Todd McNeair on a track.

For the second album, Soaking Red (1998), they used Tendrils as the band's name. Owen played guitars, pedal bass, piano, organ, percussion, mandolin, banjo, bass recorder, backing vocals on one track and drums on another; while Silbersher supplied vocals, guitars, drums, harmonica, and incidental keyboards. It was produced by Dave McLuney, Owen and Silbersher and mixed at Atlantis studios; with additional drumming by Jim White on one track. Soaking Red was nominated for at the ARIA Music Awards of 1999 for Best Alternative Release. In April 1999 they advertised an intention to tour overseas. In November 2011 Tendrils supported a gig by Gareth Liddiard.