Leticia Muñoz Moreno (born 1985 in Madrid) is a Spanish violinist. She started her music education at the early age of 3 in both violin and piano with the Suzuki Method offering her first recitals when she was just 5.[citation needed] In 1996 She studied six years with Zakhar Bron at the Escuela Superior de Música Reina Sofía and in Germany at Köln Musikhochschule. Later on she followed the advice of Maxim Vengerov[citation needed] in Saarbrücken and David Takeno at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama where she received the highest degree ever in the history of the school[citation needed] for her final recital[citation needed]. Her last teacher was Rostropovich since 2003.[citation needed]

As of 2005 Leticia Moreno was playing a 1679 Pietro Guarneri violin, which was the property of the Stradivari Society of Chicago. She has programmed concerts all around the world: Austria, England, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Italy, Poland, South America, Mexico and Spain, and with orchestras including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra[citation needed] and Vienna Symphony Orchestra.[citation needed]