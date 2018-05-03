Paweł KochańskiBorn 14 September 1887. Died 12 January 1934
Paweł Kochański
1887-09-14
Paweł Kochański Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Kochanski (born Paweł Kochański; 14 September 1887 – 12 January 1934) was a Polish violinist, composer and arranger active in the United States.
Roxana's Song (King Roger)
Karol Szymanowski
