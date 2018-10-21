The Caravelles60s UK duo girl band. Formed 1963. Disbanded 1980
The Caravelles
1963
The Caravelles Biography (Wikipedia)
The Caravelles, Lois Wilkinson (born 3 April 1944 in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, England) and Andrea Simpson (born 9 September 1946 in Finchley, London), were a British duo girl band, best known for their 1963 hit single, "You Don't Have to Be a Baby to Cry".
The Caravelles Tracks
I Really Don't Want To Know
I Really Don't Want To Know
You don't have to be a baby
You Don't Have To Be A Baby To Cry
You Don't Have To Be A Baby To Cry
Hey Mama You've Been On My Mind
Hey Mama You've Been On My Mind
I Don't Care If The Sun Don't Shine
The Other Side of Love
You Are Here
You Are Here
Gonna Get Along without You Now
The Caravelles Links
